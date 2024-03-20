DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIW LN) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 19-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.0236 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21556831 CODE: PRIW LN ISIN: LU1931974692 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974692 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIW LN Sequence No.: 310848 EQS News ID: 1862959 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1862959&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2024 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)