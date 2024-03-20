H&C Animal Health: bSerene Debuts Industry-Leading Calming Product Line for Pets

Featuring a comprehensive lineup of on-demand therapies, round-the-clock support and portable solutions for cats and dogs.

PARKER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / bSerenTM, a trailblazer in pet calming, proudly introduces the most comprehensive lineup of calming solutions for cats and dogs, revolutionizing how pet owners address stressors in their beloved companions. Recognizing that every pet experiences stress differently, bSereneTM offers a groundbreaking calming collection that features a range of targeted and specific products that can be layered and combined to create a customized calming solution that works for your unique furry friend.

bSerene Launches New Calming Products

bSerene, a trailblazer in pet calming, proudly introduces the most comprehensive lineup of calming solutions for cats and dogs.

"As pet owners, we understand that calming solutions, unfortunately, are not one size fits all," said Michele Crowley, Senior Vice President of Marketing at H&C Animal Health, the owners of bSereneTM. "With our expanded line of calming products, we aim to empower pet owners to support their pets' emotional health effectively with tailored solutions that address the unique needs of their pets."

Nearly three-quarters of dogs display stress-related behaviors, according to a 2020 study, highlighting the growing need for effective calming solutions. Recognizing this critical need, bSereneTM has emerged as a pioneer in this space. bSerene's dedication to pet well-being has been recognized by Fear Free®, an organization founded by Dr. Marty Becker that focuses on reducing pets' fear and anxiety in places like vet offices, shelters, and homes. They've named bSerene as their official partner for pheromone products, acknowledging the shared mission of making pets' lives better and calmer.

The bSereneTM collection offers targeted solutions for pet owners to find the perfect combination to address their pet's specific calming needs, whether it's fear of thunder, separation issues, or general uneasiness. Among the innovative tools in the bSerene TM collection, the Advanced Cat Calming Diffuser Kit uses dual pheromones (Mother Appeasing Pheromone and F3) for multi-cat harmony.

Cat Calming Collection:

Advanced Calming Diffuser Kit

Calming Spray

Calming Collar

Calming Spot On

Calming Chews

Dog Calming Collection:

Calming Diffuser Kit

Calming Spray

Calming Collar

Calming Spot On

Calming Advanced Chews

Guided by an unwavering dedication to innovation and quality, bSereneTM is on a mission to consistently pioneer new and effective solutions that not only alleviate stress in pets but also enrich the lives of both pets and their devoted owners. bSereneTM invites pet owners, retailers, and industry professionals attending Global Pet Expo to discover our comprehensive calming collection at booth #1254.

Contact Information

Martha Janeski

Senior Marketing Specialist

martha.janeski@hcanimalhealth.com

(412) 996-9124

SOURCE: H&C Animal Health

View the original press release on newswire.com.