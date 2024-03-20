Synthace Announces Appointment of Willem Baralt as New Chairman

LONDON and BOSTON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthace , the leading digital experiment platform for life science R&D, today announced the appointment of Willem Baralt as its new Chairman of the Board. Mr. Baralt joined the company in February 2024 during a period of accelerating growth, as Synthace expands its offerings.

"I am thrilled to welcome Willem aboard," said Guy Levy-Yurista, PhD, CEO of Synthace. "His addition marks a pivotal moment as we accelerate our growth serving the world's largest pharma companies. With his extensive expertise, we can enter a new era of innovation, integrating AI capabilities with our leading digital experimentation platform. Together, we aim to revolutionize the R&D landscape in the life sciences industry."

Mr. Baralt is an accomplished Non-Executive Board Director and Chairman who has vast experience in driving commercial growth, devising sustainable strategies, fundraising, overseeing M&A activities, and fostering teams. He currently serves on the Boards of various private healthcare firms and charitable organizations. Previously Mr. Baralt played an important role in leading Quanta Dialysis Technologies from R&D through FDA clearance and commercialization. While there he oversaw several funding rounds including securing $245M Series D, the largest private dialysis company raise in history. Prior to this, Mr. Baralt guided Flag Telecom through a NASDAQ IPO and has facilitated numerous M&A transactions and restructures.

Mr. Baralt stated: "I am truly honored to join the Synthace team at this point in time as it is looking to transform the life sciences R&D landscape. With its digital experimentation platform, Synthace empowers scientists to design and execute experiments that were previously impossible. Synthace's technology is key to enabling the R&D lab of the future, allowing its customers to make new therapies while achieving radical time and cost savings."

Amid the growing complexity and increasing competition in the life sciences sector, Mr. Baralt's appointment to head the Synthace board comes at a time when digital capabilities have become decisive factors for R&D teams. Synthace's digital experiment platform addresses the fragmented laboratory R&D landscape in life science companies. It is designed to enhance the reliability of experimental data by supporting scientists through automation across various stages, including experimental design, simulations, analyses, and the creation of comprehensive digital records for each experiment.

"We welcome Willem Baralt's appointment as Chairman of the Board," said Joe Anderson, PhD, Partner at Sofinnova Partners. "Willem's extensive experience in driving commercial growth and fostering innovation makes him a valuable addition to the leadership team and will bolster Synthace's potential to bring groundbreaking advancements to laboratory R&D."

About Synthace

Headquartered in London, UK, and Boston, USA, Synthace is a cloud-based experiment platform transforming life science R&D. By automating high-throughput experiments, structuring complex datasets, and integrating methodologies like Design of Experiments , Synthace enables scientists to innovate faster and tackle humanity's most pressing challenges.

The platform digitizes experiments end-to-end, allowing scientists to design, plan, and simulate reproducible experiments with minimal training. Operated from a browser window without needing code, it simplifies lab operations, enhances scientific value, and enables experiments previously deemed impossible. This allows scientists to focus on addressing critical questions, driving scientific progress, and advancing solutions to humanity's most pressing problems.

