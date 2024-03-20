Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurskatalysatoren: Diese Gold- und Kupferaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.03.2024 | 10:06
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Astronergy powers up 125MW utility-scale PV projects built by Solartech in Poland

HANGZHOU, China, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, in partnership with Solartech, a leading player in Poland's EPC market, Astronergy delivered high-efficiency module products to support two utility-scale PV farm projects in Augstynka and Jeziorko, Poland. These projects, with a combined capacity of 125MW, showcase Astronergy's dedication to sustainable energy solutions and make a remarkable contribution to the development of renewable energy in the local region.

A photo captures the Augstynka solar farm using Astronergy solar panels.

Known for exceptional efficiency and high reliability, Astronergy ASTRO series PV modules will support the Augstynka and Jeziorko PV farm projects to drive positive changes to the local environment. With an expected annual production of 12.76 million kWh of clean electricity, these projects will contribute to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 102,718 tons each year.

A photo captures the Jeziorko solar farm which uses Astronergy solar panels.

Poland has been steadily increasing its focus on renewable energy development, aiming to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and transition to a more sustainable energy mix. The Augstynka and Jeziorko PV farm projects align perfectly with Poland's renewable energy objectives, demonstrating the country's commitment to embracing clean energy technologies and combating climate change.

Bartek Zysinski, CEO at Solartech, expressed enthusiasm about the projects, stating, "As a leading EPC & project developer, at Solartech we are excited to collaborate with Astronergy, partnering up to deliver the most up-to-date and innovative solutions in the market for our utility-scale PV farms."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366903/A_photo_captures_Augstynka_solar_farm_Astronergy_solar_panels.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366904/A_photo_captures_Jeziorko_solar_farm_Astronergy_solar_panels.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astronergy-powers-up-125mw-utility-scale-pv-projects-built-by-solartech-in-poland-302093939.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.