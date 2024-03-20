Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurskatalysatoren: Diese Gold- und Kupferaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12A18 | ISIN: NO0010716582 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AKA
Tradegate
20.03.24
09:36 Uhr
3,240 Euro
-0,014
-0,43 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2223,24610:31
3,2243,24610:32
PR Newswire
20.03.2024 | 10:12
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CORRECTION: Aker Solutions ASA: Annual, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Reports for 2023

OSLO, Norway, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions today publishes its annual report, remuneration report and corporate governance report for 2023. Correction: New versions of reports enclosed due to an incorrect file name of the file containing the annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) published today at 07:02 CET.

CONTACT:
Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com
+47 470 10 611

Hallvard Norum
media contact
hallvard.norum@akersolutions.com
+47 913 80 820

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/correction--aker-solutions-asa--annual--remuneration-and-corporate-governance-reports-for-2023,c3948708

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18353/3948708/2681940.zip

5967007LIEEXZXG42836-2023-12-31-en.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/3948708/885c8cff84954d3c.pdf

Annual report 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/3948708/844bed2c7b5d6a3f.pdf

Corporate Governance Report 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/3948708/865b3ac0b52c16f5.pdf

Remuneration Report 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/correction-aker-solutions-asa-annual-remuneration-and-corporate-governance-reports-for-2023-302094330.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.