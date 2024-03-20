

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded lower on Wednesday after two days of gains.



A stronger dollar weighed on prices as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision later in the day.



Mixed inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) also kept prices under pressure.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.7 percent to $86.74 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.8 percent at $82.06.



Profit booking could be a reason for the downside movement today after crude prices hit multi-month highs in the previous session, following Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure and amid signs of stronger demand from the U.S. and China.



The dollar index traded higher for a sixth straight session in the lead up to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement later in the day.



While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, the central bank's accompanying statement and economic projections could have a significant impact on the outlook for rate and fuel demand.



After recent CPI and producer price data flagged concerns of sticky inflation, traders currently price in less than 50 percent chance of a rate cut in June.



Meanwhile, the latest API report revealed a small decline in crude oil stocks and gasoline inventories, but a small build in distillate stocks.



Official stockpile data from the U.S. Energy Information is due later in the session.



