

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - Vossloh AG (VOSSF.PK) said its Supervisory Board has extended the contract of Oliver Schuster as Chief Executive Officer by a further five years until February 28, 2030. Schuster joined the company as Chief Financial Officer in 2014 and has been at the head of the company since 2019.



Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG, said: 'Over the past few years, we have undeniably achieved a great deal together and positioned our company in a powerful and future-proof way. From this stable base, we will continue to pursue our chosen course stringently and tirelessly and make our daily contribution to advancing sustainable mobility worldwide.'



