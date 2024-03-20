

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly lower on Wednesday in the lead up to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement later in the day.



Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $2,155.65 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $2,158.35.



A stronger dollar dented demand for bullion as a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve concludes later today.



The U.S. central bank is widely expected to keep rates steady, but the focus will be on what Fed officials say about lowering rates.



Market participants will also closely watch Fed chair Jerome Powell's comments on inflation and growth outlook.



The dollar index hovered near a two-week high after marking strong gains over the past two sessions.



The U.S. 10-year yield held around 4.3 percent amid reduced hopes of early rate cuts due to the threat of persistent inflation.



After recent CPI and producer price data flagged concerns of sticky inflation, traders currently price in less than 50 percent chance of a rate cut in June.



