Outsourcing International Voice and Mobile Services multi-year agreement extended

Partnership expanded to encompass International Outbound SMS and 5G

iBASIS to also open a PoP at MEO's Altice Linda-a-Velha Data Center

iBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, and MEO, the leading Portuguese telecommunications operator through its Altice Wholesale Solutions business, have renewed their outsourcing agreement as preferred partner for international Voice and Mobile services. The strategic partnership has also been expanded to include international outbound SMS and 5G mobile services.

iBASIS will also enhance its global connectivity by opening an IPX Point of Presence (PoP) in MEO's newly established Linda-a-Velha (LdV) data center. The carrier-neutral facility will enable iBASIS to take advantage of Lisbon's strategic European location, which has one of the closest proximities to the Americas and Western Africa, and is becoming an increasingly important international submarine cable landing hub.

"This successful collaboration is a result of our common focus on innovation and delivering the best communications experience globally," said Alexander Freese, Chief Operations Officer at Altice. "We have been working very closely with iBASIS for many years and, together, we have forged strong relationships across multiple teams to better address our business requirements. We aim to continue our growth momentum to provide fast and reliable services to millions of roamers."

"We are absolutely delighted to renew the partnership we started with MEO many years ago. Building on current successes, we have expanded the collaboration to provide our full range of global services-voice, data, signaling, SMS, and 5G-and leverage our IPX network to support their impressive growth," said Edwin van Ierland, CEO of Voice and Mobile Data at iBASIS. "It's truly a win-win partnership, leveraging our distinct capabilities and know-how to create new revenue opportunities."

"MEO's renewal is a great achievement and a clear reflection of the strategic focus and commitment of our company to wholesale innovations and in driving the international growth of our customers. In addition, we are thrilled with the opportunity to bring iBASIS into the Linda-a-Velha data center, allowing more diversity and connection opportunities to our network," said Alexandre Pébereau, Group CEO and Founder of Tofane Global. "Together we invest, we evolve, and we strengthen the international communications ecosystem."

Visit iBASIS and MEO for more information

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240320614084/en/

Contacts:

Jason McGee-Abe

26FIVE Global Lab

iBASIS@26FIVE.com

+ 44 7970 237682