Roland Corporation and Universal Music Group Form Strategic Relationship to Empower Human Artistry

Collaboration Kicks off with Publication of "Principles for Music Creation with AI" for the Responsible Use of AI Within the Music Creative Ecosystem

HAMAMATSU, Japan and SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roland Corporation, the culture-defining maker of electronic musical instruments, and Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced a strategic relationship in support of music artists and creators worldwide. United by a mutual desire for clarity of direction and intention to the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in music creation, the partnership involves the exploration of innovation sitting at the cross-section of music and technology.

Roland and UMG have published Principles for Music Creation with AI (aiformusic.info), a series of clarifying statements relating to the responsible use of AI in music creation, and will advocate their adoption across the music industry and creative community. The principles highlight the opportunity for innovation with AI in music production, composition, and songwriting while underscoring the need for transparency, equity, and community involvement.

The core Principles for Music Creation with AI are as follows:

We believe music is central to humanity.

We believe humanity and music are inseparable.

We believe that technology has long supported human artistic expression, and applied sustainably, AI will amplify human creativity.

We believe that human-created works must be respected and protected.

We believe that transparency is essential to responsible and trustworthy AI.

We believe the perspectives of music artists, songwriters, and other creators must be sought after and respected.

We are proud to help bring music to life.

Roland and UMG hope to spur the involvement of additional music organizations and stakeholders in support of these principles to help create an ethical framework for musical creativity to flourish and be protected for generations to come.

Additionally, the companies have prioritized initiatives including establishing a joint research and development hub, a collaborative research project focused on developing methods for confirming the origin and ownership of music, and the integration of Roland products and services in select Universal-owned music production facilities around the world.

Masahiro Minowa, Chief Innovation Officer at Roland commented, "As companies who share a mutual history of technology innovation, both Roland and UMG believe that AI can play an important role in the creative process of producing music. We also have a deep belief that human creativity is irreplaceable, and it is our responsibility to protect artists' rights. The Principles for Music Creation with AI establishes a framework for our ongoing collaboration to explore opportunities that converge at the intersection of technology and human creativity."

Michael Nash, Chief Digital Officer, EVP at Universal Music Group said, "At UMG, we have long recognized and embraced the potential of AI to enhance and amplify human creativity, advance musical innovation, and expand the realms of audio production and sound technology. This can only happen if it is applied ethically and responsibly across the entire industry. We are delighted to collaborate with Roland, to explore new opportunities in this area together, while helping to galvanize consensus among key stakeholders across music's creative community to promote adoption of these core principles with the goal of ensuring human creativity continues to thrive alongside the evolution of new technology."

Naoshi Fujikura, President & CEO, Universal Music Japan said, "Japan has a unique history of pioneering cutting-edge technology that has played a huge role in shaping music culture globally. I see similar opportunities with generative AI, provided we start from a foundation of protecting human creativity and securing the interests of our artists. I hope that together with Roland, we can build upon our legacy of innovation and continue to enhance creativity and the production of music for years to come."

To learn more about the Principles for Music Creation with AI or get involved, please visit aiformusic.info.

About Roland Corporation

For more than 50 years, Roland's innovative electronic musical instruments and multimedia products have fueled inspiration in artists and creators around the world. Embraced by hobbyists and professionals alike, the company's trendsetting gear spans multiple categories, from pianos, synthesizers, guitar products, drum and percussion products, DJ controllers, audio/video solutions, gaming mixers, livestreaming products, and more. As technology evolves, Roland and its expanding family of brands, including BOSS, V-MODA, Drum Workshop (DW), PDP, Latin Percussion (LP), and Slingerland, continue to lead the way for music makers and creators, providing modern solutions and seamless creative workflows between hardware products, computers, and mobile devices. For more information, visit Roland.com or see your local Roland dealer. Follow Roland on Facebook, Twitter (@RolandGlobal), and Instagram (@RolandGlobal).

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group, please visit universalmusic.com.

