

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled RMB29.32 million, or RMB0.54 per share. This compares with RMB665.02 million, or RMB5.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to RMB32.83 billion from RMB30.00 billion last year.



JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): RMB29.32 Mln. vs. RMB665.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB0.54 vs. RMB5.01 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB32.83 Bln vs. RMB30.00 Bln last year.



