- BERENBERG RAISES CLOSE BROTHERS PRICE TARGET TO 470 (425) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES SABRE INSURANCE PRICE TARGET TO 211 (200) PENCE - 'BUY' - HSBC CUTS ENTAIN PRICE TARGET TO 940 (1090) PENCE - 'BUY' - HSBC RAISES ELEMENTIS TO 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 170 PENCE - JPMORGAN RAISES PEARSON PRICE TARGET TO 1220 (1200) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - UBS CUTS SPIRAX-SARCO TO 'NEUTRAL' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 11500 (12500) PENCE - UBS CUTS WEIR GROUP TO 'NEUTRAL' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 2250 (2500) PENCE - UBS RAISES HALMA TO 'BUY' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 2700 (2220) PENCE - UBS RAISES MELROSE INDUSTRIES PRICE TARGET TO 770 (690) PENCE - 'BUY'



