Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: CBMJ's Patriot.TV Demonstrates Visual and Audio Translated Multilingual Content Using Unique Proprietary AI. Alters International Media Landscape Propelling its' Groundbreaking Media Broadcasting Platform t

VENICE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (CBMJ) is pleased to announce that it has demonstrated its' live visual and audio multilingual translation capability utilizing unique proprietary AI process.

The demonstration features General Michael Flynn and Patriot.TV President Brandon Howse discussions with Colonel John Mills all speaking Mandarin. Not only are the words translated ReelTime in audio, but the formation of the words on the subjects' mouths are also manipulated so that the viewer can essentially "read lips" along with the spoken words.

The demonstration can be viewed at https://youtu.be/1vo8RL0nrTQ?feature=shared

President and COO Brannon Howse stated: "Our team has implemented protocols and procedures that involve transcribing television programs that are mere minutes old in seconds using artificial intelligence, which then composes them into articles. Subsequently, our team of editors and content professionals validate the content's accuracy before delivering it to our eager audience multiple times daily. While content is crucial, swift and precise content reigns supreme, and AI is instrumental in helping us achieve this heightened and more expansive level."

"The technology will not only allow Patriot.TV to better communicate with a global audience in easily understood native tongues but also allow its hosts to communicate with guests in virtually any language. This allows audiences to understand both sides of the conversation in their own language. It also allows Patriot.TV to produce content in any language and purpose it for additional markets dramatically increasing its reach and advertising demographics. This allows access to numerous additional sources of revenue." Stated CBMJ CEO Mark Schaftlein.

On Friday, March 1, 2024, Patriot.TV unveiled its state-of-the-art website, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of media consumption. In the weeks following, it has experienced rapid growth and continues to add top notch hosts and shows to the lineup. Take a look at www.patriot.tv

About Patriot.TV

Patriot.TV is a leading media broadcast platform wholly owned by CBMJ dedicated to providing cutting-edge, informative content across television, radio, and online platforms. With a focus on truth, freedom, and empowering narratives, Patriot.TV is at the forefront of shaping the future of media consumption. Visit www.patriot.tv for more information.

About CBMJ: (OTC PINK:CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a media and web-based Patriot Company.

