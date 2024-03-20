

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - HDFC Bank and TD Bank Group (TD) announced an expanded relationship supporting Indian students planning to study in Canada. With the agreement, TD and HDFC Bank are announcing a new referral program.



HDFC Bank will refer students planning to study in Canada to TD's International Student GIC Program, which enables students to conveniently comply with the Government of Canada's Student Direct Stream study permit pathway.



In 2023, there were over 425,000 Indian international students with active study permits in Canada.



