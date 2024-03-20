Regulatory News:

The Vivendi (Paris:VIV) Combined General Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 10:00 am, at l'Olympia, 28, boulevard des Capucines 75009 Paris-France.

The preliminary notice of meeting (avis préalable de réunion) containing the agenda and the draft resolutions was published (in French) in today's Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires.

The preliminary notice also explains the terms and conditions for participating in and voting at this Shareholders' General Meeting.

Documents and information relating to this Shareholders' General Meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements. The information referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code will be available on Vivendi's website at https://www.vivendi.com/en/shareholders-investors/shareholders-meeting

Since 2014, Vivendi has been building a world-class content, media and communications group. Canal+ Group is a major player in the creation and distribution of cinema and audiovisual content on all continents. Lagardère is the world's third-largest book publisher for the general public and educational markets and a leading global player in travel retail. Havas is one of the largest global communications groups with a presence in more than 100 countries. Vivendi is also active in the magazine business (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft) and live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion) and a subsidiary dedicated to providing very high-speed Internet access in Africa (GVA). Vivendi's various activities work closely together as an integrated group committed to transforming its businesses to meet the expectations of the public and anticipate constant changes. As a committed group, Vivendi contributes to building more open, inclusive, and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education, and its industries, and increasing awareness of 21st century challenges and opportunitieswww.vivendi.com

