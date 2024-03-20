

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - BNY Mellon (BK) announced an expanded partnership between alternative credit specialist CIFC and BNY Mellon Investment Management. The partnership will see BNY Mellon IM having access to CIFC's U.S. direct lending strategy on its global distribution platform for clients across EMEA and APAC where the product is available for sale.



Matt Oomen, Global Head of Distribution at BNY Mellon Investment Management, said: 'This partnership gives our clients exposure to the benefits US private credit has to offer, whilst enabling CIFC to access our extensive, deep investor relationships across the regions, as well as some of the largest pools of capital available.'



