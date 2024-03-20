Palliser Capital, a global multi-strategy investment firm, announced today that former Elliott Management Equity Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager, Steve Kasoff, joined Palliser on 1 March 2024 as Chairman of Palliser Capital US.

Steve will play a central role in the strategic evaluation of Palliser's global portfolio alongside Chief Investment Officer, James Smith, while also bolstering Palliser's expansion into a broader set of markets and strategies globally. Steve will have a particular focus on identifying superior risk/return investments within the US market where he has outstanding, industry-renowned breadth and depth of expertise and successacrossmultiple asset classes

Steve spent 17 years at Elliott Management where he was responsible for the firm's global investments in structured credit, real estate, ABS, CDOs, and the firm's macro strategies. Steve was also a member of the Management, Risk, and Valuation Committees until his retirement from the firm in 2020. Prior to joining Elliott in 2003, Steve spent a number of years as a Director at Deutsche Bank's CDO Group. He was also formerly a member of Merrill Lynch's Credit Derivatives Group, as well as Lehman Brothers' Real Estate and Mortgage Group. He received an M.B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business and a B.A., with distinction, from Yale University.

Steve Kasoff: "Palliser was the obvious place for me to build the next phase of my career. What James and his team have built is a world-class investment firm. The depth and talent of the team, dynamic investment strategy, and truly impressive reputation for value enhancement across a range of asset classes and jurisdictions in just a short period of time since launch makes this a very special opportunity. After many years of successful collaboration with James at Elliott Management, I am excited to start that journey again with James and the team at Palliser Capital."

Palliser Capital's Founder and Chief Investment Officer, James Smith: "Having an individual of Steve's calibre joining Palliser marks an important chapter for our firm. His unmatched expertise and depth of success across credit, structured products and real estate-backed investments, particularly in the current market environment, will bring an invaluable strength to the team and make a significant contribution to the Palliser portfolio."

Palliser Capital is a global multi-strategy firm founded in 2021 by James Smith who spent over 18 years at Elliott Management, starting in Elliott's London office in 2001 before leading its Asia business. Palliser Capital currently manages US$850 million and has built a reputation for achieving positive change and value enhancement across a broad spectrum of investment classes.

