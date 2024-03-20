Anzeige
20.03.2024 | 12:06
Godrej & Boyce: Godrej Lawkim Motors eyes the European Export market to drive future growth

~ The company is targeting a revenue of 1000 Cr in the next three years

BERLIN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business Godrej Lawkim Motors is targeting a revenue of 1000 Cr in the next three years, with 50% of the revenue coming from exports. This growth is being driven by the transition of the global automotive industry towards electric motors, as well as the implementation of zero-carbon emission policies in many European countries. These trends have also contributed to the growth of exports. The business is participating in CoilTech Deutschland to showcase its expertise in precision lamination and components for multiple applications.

Godrej_and_Boyce_Logo

Godrej Lawkim Motors has a strong footprint in the European markets of Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. With a deep understanding of the requirements of different countries in Europe, and demonstrated expertise in designing and developing motor components, Godrej Lawkim Motors serves industries such as robotics, automation, off-road vehicles, and actuation. The company supplies lamination and components, including motor stator-rotor stacks, wound stators, die-cast rotors, end-shields and also produces complete assembled motors for actuation applications for some customers. The business has also obtained necessary certifications, including VDA 6.3 certification for the automotive industry.

Xercsis Marker, Executive Vice President & Business Head of Godrej Lawkim Motors, Godrej & Boyce , said, "With the automotive sector in Germany poised for growth, we are strategically positioned to capitalize on this trend and further expand our presence in the European market. Our in-house capability to exceed normal quality standards, along with our expert technical engineers, uniquely positions us for this task. This achievement underscores our commitment to providing high-quality, precision-engineered components that meet the evolving needs of the global automotive industry. We believe that our presence in the European market will help us expand our customer base and create new opportunities for our business."

The products exported by Godrej Lawkim Motors have been manufactured using the latest technology and have been specially designed to provide high levels of efficiency and durability. With Germany poised for growth in the automotive sector, Godrej Lawkim Motors aims to capitalize on this trend.

To know more about Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. click here.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876608/3613334/Godrej_and_Boyce_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/godrej-lawkim-motors-eyes-the-european-export-market-to-drive-future-growth-302094061.html

