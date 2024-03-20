For a cleaning routine that combines efficiency with time-saving, Tineco is offering its must-have daily essentials at a promotion from March 20 to March 25, 2024. Tineco's promotions can be discovered on Amazon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240320865790/en/

Tineco Spring Cleaning (Photo: Business Wire)

The Tineco Floor One S7 Pro is the ultimate vacuum meeting all suction and cleaning requirements. With its innovative design, it excels in cleaning hard floors. It offers impressive autonomy and optimized cleaning performance thanks to iLoop technology, which automatically adjusts the cleaning intensity based on the level of dirt.

Recommended retail price: €799

Promotional price: €639.20

Link HERE

The Tineco Floor One S5 washer vacuum is the ideal companion for a complete cleaning of your interior. With its innovative 3-in-1 design, it is perfect for cleaning offices, apartments, and small houses with hard floors. In addition to floor washing, it easily converts into a full-size vacuum and a lightweight handheld vacuum with several accessories.

Recommended retail price: €519

Promotional price: €319

Link HERE

The Tineco Floor One S7 Steam is the versatile washer vacuum that meets a multitude of household tasks and different scenarios. With its ability to remove stubborn stains on hard floors, it adapts to all household needs with its three cleaning modes and a new generation brush head to reach every corner.

Recommended retail price: €699

Promotional price: €559.20

Link HERE

The Tineco Pure One Station Pet is specially designed to meet the needs of pet owners. With exceptional suction performance, it ensures a deep clean of pet hair and dirt left by pets, providing a cleaner environment.

Recommended retail price: €799

Promotional price: €629

Link HERE

The Tineco Floor One S5 COMBO meets all your suction and cleaning needs! With its innovative 3-in-1 design, the FLOOR ONE S5 COMBO is perfect for cleaning offices, apartments, and small houses with hard floors. In addition to floor washing, it easily converts into a full-size vacuum and a lightweight handheld vacuum with several accessories.

Recommended retail price: €559

Promotional price: €419

Link HERE

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240320865790/en/

Contacts:

Chris.lxg@tineco.com