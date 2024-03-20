

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills (GIS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $670.1 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $553.1 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, General Mills reported adjusted earnings of $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $5.10 billion from $5.13 billion last year.



General Mills earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $670.1 Mln. vs. $553.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.17 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.10 Bln vs. $5.13 Bln last year.



