

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has announced that it has opened applications for up to $44.5 million in funding for projects that will strengthen safety and improve bicycling, walking and access to public transit in communities across the country.



FHWA's new Active Transportation Infrastructure Investment Program is a competitive grant that will focus on building networks of connected bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure improvements, including to better connect trail networks between communities.



DOT said FHWA will award competitive grants to help communities plan, design, or construct safe and connected active transportation networks such as sidewalks, bikeways, and trails that connect destinations such as schools, workplaces, residences, businesses, recreation areas and medical facilities within a community or metropolitan region.



