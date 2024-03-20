

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output expanded for the second straight month in January, and at a steady pace, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



Construction output advanced 0.5 percent month-on-month in January, the same rate of increase as in December.



Civil engineering activity expanded by 1.0 percent, and specialised construction activities showed an increase of 0.5 percent. On the other hand, building construction declined by 2.1 percent.



Year-on-year, total construction output advanced 0.8 percent, though slower than the 2.8 percent growth in the prior month.



Data showed that construction output in the EU27 fell 1.0 percent over the month, while the annual growth rate eased markedly from 3.6 percent to 0.1 percent.



Among EU member states, the biggest monthly decreases in construction output were registered in Romania, Poland, and the Netherlands, while the largest increases were in Hungary, Germany, and Sweden.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken