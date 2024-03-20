ACU-Serve Acquires Beyond HME, Paving the Way for Strategic Expansion

AKRON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / ACU-Serve, a leading provider of healthcare solutions, is proud to announce its recent acquisition of Beyond HME, located in Siesta Key, Florida. This strategic move signals a significant step forward for ACU-Serve as it expands its footprint in the healthcare industry and enhances its service offerings.



The acquisition of Beyond HME, renowned for its exceptional resupply services, aligns seamlessly with ACU-Serve's commitment to delivering comprehensive and high-quality healthcare solutions to its clients. Beyond HME's expertise and resources will integrate seamlessly into ACU-Serve's operations - bolstering its capabilities and enriching the services provided to its valued customers.

"The acquisition of Beyond HME represents a pivotal moment for ACU-Serve as we continue to pursue strategic growth opportunities in the healthcare sector," said Jim Knight, President of ACU-Serve. "Beyond HME's reputation for excellence and its focus on re-supply services complement our existing offerings, positioning us for even greater success in meeting the evolving needs of our clients."

The acquisition process, completed swiftly within the past four months, reflects ACU-Serve's commitment to agility and efficiency in executing strategic initiatives. As part of the transition, nearly 30 employees from Beyond HME will join the ACU-Serve team, including Margaret Lindskog as the Executive Vice President of Resupply, an accomplished veteran in the healthcare industry. The Beyond HME team will contribute their expertise and dedication to furthering the company's mission of providing exceptional healthcare solutions.

"At Beyond, our primary goal has been to construct a customer-centric approach, rooted in the values of exceptional patient care and outcomes," states Jim Dragatsis, CEO of Beyond HME. "Our steadfast belief, like that at ACU-Serve, is that the success of our customers defines our success. We stand poised to elevate resupply at ACU-Serve and to meet their standards of excellence."

Effective Friday, March 15, 2024, Beyond HME officially became part of the ACU-Serve team, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both organizations and their stakeholders. ACU-Serve looks forward to leveraging the synergies created by this acquisition to drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and achieve sustained growth.

