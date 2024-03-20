

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), a provider of rail transport services, Wednesday said its Chief Operating Officer Paul Duncan left the company to pursue other opportunities. In his place, the company appointed John Orr as its new COO and executive vice president.



Before joining Norfolk, Orr has been serving Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) as executive vice president and chief transformation officer.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken