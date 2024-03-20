North Highland recognized for industry focus in Financial Services, Government and Manufacturing Industries

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, was named a "Notable Provider" in Forrester's report, The Innovation Consulting Services Landscape, Q1 2024 Forrester.

With a geographic focus in EMEA and North America, the firm is acknowledged as a consultancy offering innovation consulting services with an industry focus in Financial Services, Government, and Manufacturing/production of consumer products.

According to the report, "In an environment of rapid change, continuous innovation is vital for sustained value creation. Innovation consulting service providers draw upon deep expertise with innovation success factors, have invested in tools and playbooks that drive efficiency in the innovation lifecycle, and instill the data-driven discipline into the creative process that is needed to maximize innovation ROI."

"At North Highland, we empower our clients to embrace data and digital technologies to power their transformations," said Alex Bombeck, North Highland CEO. "We believe inclusion in Forrester's report emphasizes our expertise in helping clients build the capability to innovate in the routine flow of work."

Forrester's Innovation Consulting Services Landscape identifies top client needs in innovation addressable by consultancies. Consultancies that meet those needs were categorized by size and market focus.

