BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 19 March 2024 were:
216.85p Capital only
218.17p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 39,100 ordinary shares on 19th March 2024, the Company has 78,152,670 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 22,208,635 shares which are held in Treasury.