

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Lingering anxiety ahead of the FOMC decision to be announced on Wednesday afternoon dominated market sentiment across asset classes and regions.



Wall Street Futures indicate minor losses. Major European benchmarks are trading lower. Asian shares finished mostly higher.



The Dollar Index has gained. Bond yields mostly eased. Rate cut anxiety dragged down crude oil prices. Amidst rate uncertainty and anxiety, gold slipped ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,079.80, down 0.08% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,176.00, down 0.05% Germany's DAX at 18,014.95, up 0.15% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,720.64, down 0.23% France's CAC 40 at 8,153.82, down 0.58% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,002.15, down 0.12% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,003.60, up 0.66% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,695.80, down 0.10% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,079.69, up 0.55% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,543.07, up 0.08%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0839, down 0.24% GBP/USD at 1.2696, down 0.19% USD/JPY at 151.73, up 0.58% AUD/USD at 0.6515, down 0.21% USD/CAD at 1.3600, up 0.27% Dollar Index at 104.12, up 0.50%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.278%, down 0.14% Germany at 2.4150%, down 1.39% France at 2.856%, down 1.04% U.K. at 4.0490%, down 0.27% Japan at 0.725%, down 0.96%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $86.84, down 0.62%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $82.19, down 0.65%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,156.55, down 0.15%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $63,032.75, down 0.94% Ethereum at $3,225.46, down 1.04% BNB at $527.69, up 3.30% Solana at $170.17, down 3.42% XRP at $0.593, up 1.22%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken