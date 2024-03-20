Ampace Unveils Jumbo-Power Series Cylindrical Lithium-ion Batteries, Driving a New Era of Global Energy

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace Technology Limited (Ampace) today makes its debut at the 37th China International Hardware Fair, showcasing its groundbreaking Jumbo-Power series (JP) Cylindrical Lithium-ion Batteries. This innovative series represents a significant leap forward in lithium battery technology, achieved through close collaboration with industry-leading customers committed to enhancing power tool performance.

Material, Structure and System Design Innovation: Jumbo-Power Unleashes the Next Generation of Global Powerful Energy Technologies

To address the increasingly complex operating environments of power tools, Ampace unveils the Jumbo-Power series of cylindrical batteries and launched the JP40, its first mass-produced product.

Dr. Yuan Qingfeng, R&D Director of Ampace, stated, "Through extensive research and development focusing on high C-rate, minimal temperature rise, increased capacity, and prolonged lifespan, Ampace has introduced a new core power source for power tools."

The JP series leverages multilayer material innovation and a unique cylindrical cell structure design to break performance barriers in high-power batteries. The series adopts a breakthrough full-tab cell structure design, integrating ultra-high-energy-density cathode material with a hybrid of new fast-charging graphite and silicon-carbon anode materials, and ultra-fast kinetics electrolytes. This approach yields significant improvements across five key metrics: high power output, extended single-use duration, wide temperature adaptability, efficient fast charging, and a prolonged lifespan.

As the first globally mass-produced product in the JP series, the JP40 Cylindrical Lithium-ion Battery achieves comprehensive breakthroughs across key performance indicators such as power output, pulse discharge capability, battery lifespan, charging speed, and low-temperature performance.

According to Dr. Yuan, the JP40 delivers a prolonged high-power continuous discharge of 40A for up to 6 minutes, extending high-power runtime by 200%. For pulse discharge, it achieves 140A pulse discharge for 5 seconds with minimal voltage drop. The JP40 surpasses 600 cycles in battery lifespan, extending it by 200% compared to conventional cylindrical cells, thereby reducing the battery's cost per use. Charging efficiency is enhanced with a high-efficiency fast charge that achieves 80% capacity in just 20 minutes, reducing charging time by 25%. The low-temperature threshold extends to -20°C.

Continuous Deep Integration in the High-Power Product Field: Ampace Drives a Better Future with Cutting-Edge Technology

"Ampace has been deeply immersed in the lithium battery field, constantly innovating and evolving in response to user demands. The launch of the Jumbo-Power series products is a natural outcome of our solid technological foundation and proactive approach to industry opportunities," said Liu Wenfang, Ampace High-Power Department Manager.

In its quest to create and deliver a better green living experience, Ampace collaborates with partners to pioneer a new era of powerful energy. Recently, Ampace has signed strategic cooperation agreements with leading customers in the field of power tool and vacuum cleaner, jointly advancing the rapid development of the battery and high-power product industries.

The recognitions from customers are always our driving forces. Suzhou Plant Manufacturing Department of Stanley Black & Decker, stated, "Ampace's batteries exhibit strong power, long-lasting endurance, and extended lifespan, enhancing product performance to the maximum." Qian Yaoqiu, R&D Director of the Positec, added, "Ampace has made innovative strides in high-power cylindrical battery technology, leading industry transformation and ushering in a wave of powerful energy."

As one of Ampace three core businesses, the High-Power products and solutions center on core values and technological strategies, delivering efficient and reliable lithium battery solutions for sectors such as power tools, drones, vacuum cleaners, and robotics, driving industry advancements with cutting-edge technologies.

Ampace will continue exploring the value of electric energy, working with global partners across the supply chain to accelerate energy transformation and enhance quality of life.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367182/jpg.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ampace-unveils-jumbo-power-series-cylindrical-lithium-ion-batteries-driving-a-new-era-of-global-energy-302094536.html