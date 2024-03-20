

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 2023 was the warmest year on record, with the global average near-surface temperature at 1.45°C above the pre-industrial baseline, a new global report issued by the UN weather agency shows.



Records were once again broken for greenhouse gas levels, surface temperatures, ocean heat and acidification, sea level rise, ice cover and glacier retreat, according to the World Meteorological Organization's State of the Global Climate 2023 report.



Heatwaves, floods, droughts, wildfires and rapidly intensifying tropical cyclones caused misery and mayhem, upending everyday life for millions and inflicting many billions of dollars in economic losses, the report said.



'Sirens are blaring across all major indicators... Some records aren't just chart-topping, they're chart-busting. And changes are speeding up,' said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a video message for the launch.



'As Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization, I am now sounding the red alert about the state of the global climate,' WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said presenting the report to the media in Geneva.



The glaciers suffered the largest loss of ice on record - since 1950 - with extreme melt in both western North America and Europe, according to preliminary data.



According to the report, weather and climate extremes are either the root cause or serious aggravating factors that in 2023 triggered displacement, food insecurity, biodiversity loss, health issues and more.



The report cites figures that the number of people who are acutely food insecure worldwide has more than doubled, from 149 million before the COVID-19 pandemic to 333 million in 2023 in 78 countries monitored by the World Food Program (WFP).



The WMO report not only raises alarm but also offers reasons for optimism. In 2023, renewable capacity additions soared by almost 50 per cent, totaling 510 gigawatts (GW) - the highest observed rate in two decades.



