SCRAP Announces Leadership Team to Drive Sustainable Innovation

Co-founders Patrick Metellus, Valentina Fomenko and Alain Leroy Help Cement SCRAP's Position as a Global Leader in Enabling Sustainable Textile Recycling

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / SCRAP is pleased to announce the appointment of three dynamic leaders to executive positions within the organization, a trailblazer in enabling sustainable textile recycling. These appointments reflect SCRAP's commitment to driving innovation, fostering sustainability, and advancing its mission in the circular textiles economy.









Patrick Metellus, the visionary founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SCRAP, continues to chart the course for the company's success. Metellus, with his extensive experience and unwavering commitment, sets the strategic direction and long-term goals of SCRAP. His leadership extends beyond the boardroom as he represents SCRAP in global forums, advocating for sustainable practices in the textile industry. Under his guidance, SCRAP has cultivated a culture of innovation, sustainability, and collaboration, propelling the organization to new heights. Metellus tirelessly builds strategic partnerships and networks, ensuring SCRAP's influence and impact expand while overseeing the financial health and resource allocation to sustain growth.

"SCRAP isn't just a company to me; it's a tribute to my mother, who instilled in me a love for recycling from a young age," shares Patrick Metellus. "Her passion for sustainability and the environment has always been a guiding light in my life. Starting SCRAP allowed me to honor her legacy while making a meaningful impact in the world. I am excited to lead this incredible team as we continue to innovate, advocate for sustainable practices, and make a meaningful impact in the textile industry. Together, we are not only building a successful business but also creating a better future for generations to come."

Valentina Fomenko, the esteemed co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of SCRAP, spearheads the commercial arm of the organization. Fomenko's leadership ensures SCRAP's commercial activities align seamlessly with its sustainability goals. With a focus on operational excellence, she enhances processes for efficient textile collection and recycling services facilitation. Fomenko's expertise in customer engagement strategies, including reward programs and ESG initiatives, fosters strong relationships with clients and partners alike. She is instrumental in driving continuous improvement in service quality and operational effectiveness, solidifying SCRAP's status as a forefront figure in sustainability within the industry.

"Cultivating sustainability through innovation and operational excellence is not just a professional commitment for me; it's a personal passion," says Valentina Fomenko. "Joining SCRAP allows me to merge my expertise in commercial strategy with my dedication to environmental stewardship. I am thrilled to collaborate with a team that shares my values and drive, working together to redefine the textile industry's approach to sustainability. Together, we seek to prove that profitability and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand."

Alain Leroy, the futurist co-founder and Chief Innovator (CIO) of SCRAP, pioneers breakthroughs to transform the textile economy from linear to circular. Leroy's vision drives the development and implementation of strategies, methodologies and tools to enhance SCRAP's impact in the circular economy. Through his leadership, SCRAP fosters partnerships for collaborative projects and circularity incubators, pushing the boundaries of sustainable practices and emerging technologies in the industry. Leroy's engagement with key stakeholders amplifies SCRAP's mission and sustainable vision, propelling the organization towards a positive future where technology and intelligent design maximize resource use and reduce waste.

"One of the key pillars of SCRAP's success lies in its relentless pursuit of innovation across the textile value chain," says Alain Leroy. "We're harnessing technology for sustainable growth, paving the way for collaborative partnerships and community-driven solutions for individuals and businesses alike. From advanced pre-processing algorithms to facilitating circularity pilots for textile-to-textile recycling, SCRAP is at the forefront of innovation, continuously pushing the boundaries of what is possible."

Together, Patrick Metellus, Valentina Fomenko, and Alain Leroy form an exceptional leadership trio, steering SCRAP towards continued success and innovation in the realm of the circular textiles economy. Their collective vision, expertise, and unwavering dedication underscore SCRAP's commitment to revolutionizing the textile industry while championing environmental sustainability.

