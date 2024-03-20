Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2024) - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV: CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company"), a leading agricultural technology company, announced that its ruminant livestock feed subsidiary company, HydroGreen Inc. ("HydroGreen"), has closed a sale with deposit with BoomA Food Group, Australia, a prestigious, technologically-advanced Food producer in the heart of the Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia.

In this deal, 10 HydroGreen GLS 808 machines (one GLS "system") and 2 DGS - 66 Units will be sold to BoomA Food Group, HydroGreen's new exclusivity Partner for the Australian and New Zealand markets. "We are honoured to have BoomA Foods as our strategic partner in Australia and New Zealand. They continue to pave the road for a gold standard in sustainable food and feed production", says HydroGreen President, John DeJonge. The 10 GLS Machines will produce over 30 tonne of feed per day, which BoomA plans to supply to their operations and clients in the Hunter Valley region and beyond.

This sale in Australia punctuates HydroGreen's continued strategic shift toward integrating its innovative technology into progressive beef and dairy markets. "We are so excited about this landmark sale of our large-scale equipment to this excellent operator in Australia. I have traveled across Australia for many years partnering to build dairy farms and I have seen the need for Hydrogreen feed across the country on so many occasions. The HydroGreen solution can significantly increase the production of milk and beef, and reduce the environmental footprint of production agriculture; it's like a panacea of solutions for Dairy and Beef farms, making it especially beneficial for Australia and New Zealand where there are numerous government initiatives supporting modern Agri-Tech and sustainability measures readily available", says HydroGreen President, John de Jonge.

"This landmark sale by HydroGreen is the culmination of months of negotiations and is another example of the new corporate strategy at Hydrogreen to focus on international market sales with top tier qualified partners while focusing on our Feed as a Service (FaaS) model in the domestic US market. We see BoomA Food Group as an ideal exclusivity partner given their recognition of the Feed as a Service (FaaS) model and its huge potential in Australia and New Zealand." Said HydroGreen CFO, Michael Kyne.

"BoomA Food Group has care and sustainability at the core of our operations" say's Cory Robertson, CEO of BoomA Food Group. "The Growing eco-systems of CubicFarms and Hydrogreen allows us to take the "farm to the barn" for better productivity, reliability, profitability, and sustainability. We can serve our industry, community, and clients with better certainty, creating precious rural jobs and taking the "pressure off mother nature" by using fewer natural resources and enabling faster growth and yields of our products without herbicides and pesticides. We're thrilled to announce this exclusive partnership agreement, which marks a pivotal moment for our team! With this strategic move, we're poised to work closely with our customers, partners and supply chain throughout Australia and New Zealand. We will champion HydroGreen to enable Agri-Tech innovation, sustainability and walking the talk on ESG (Environmental Social Governance). Our unwavering dedication to our industry, network and the HydroGreen® technology has empowered us to embrace this exclusivity agreement with enthusiasm, secure in the knowledge that it will deliver top-quality feed solutions, enhancing beef and milk quality for our target network of customers. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey ahead!"

About HydroGreen

HydroGreen produces Automated Vertical Pastures, a type of smart farming equipment that uses a unique process to sprout grains such as wheat and barley, in a controlled growing environment to efficiently produce a high-performance feed ingredient for livestock 365 days a year. HydroGreen's equipment is simple and easy to operate and performs all growing functions automatically, including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding, which allows livestock businesses to feed consistent nutrition every day with minimal labour. When balanced correctly in the ration, HydroGreen sprouted grain modifies animal digestion which enhances productivity and reduces the amount of enteric methane emitted in ruminant livestock. The result also enables environmental benefits to the farm while helping to meet increasing demand for valuable farm-based inset and offset carbon credits. For more information, please visit www.hydrogreenglobal.com.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a subsidiary of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops on-site, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy. For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com.

About BOOMA Food Group

BoomA Food Group is an Australian owned and operated Indigenous food producer with a vision and commitment to energise their clients and communities with top quality livestock feed and fresh produce that is sustainably and reliably grown by caring people, state-of-the-art technology and ESG (Environmental Social Governance) principles.

At BoomA Food they redefine both sustainable and reliable farming partnerships with their clients and communities.

BoomA Food Group proactively safeguards food security against climate challenges- rain, hail, shine, or extremes like fire, flood, and drought. As a steadfast partner, they are committed to supporting industry through adversity, ensuring resilience for the long haul.

BoomA Food Group works closely with the communities they operate in and serve, providing recognised training and employment, pathways into their business, their supply chain and industry. BoomA looks to incorporate new technology with first nations principles and accredited training units into their programs and efforts to have a capable and diverse supply chain.

We are all in this together to take farming forward over the next century.

For more information, please visit https://www.boomafood.com.au/

