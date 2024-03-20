2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Empowers Homeowners With New vipHomeLink Collaboration

2-10 HBW Offers Members Free Access to Leading Digital Home-Care Platform

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, a trusted provider of home service plans across the United States, is leveraging a strategic alliance with vipHomeLink Holdings, Inc., to help homeowners better organize, maintain and improve their homes.

Beginning immediately, all 2-10 HBW members will have free access to the vipHome.app, which offers personalized maintenance reminders, severe weather preparedness tips, a unique Home Fitness Score and more.

"2-10 HBW works to protect the homes and budgets of our members, and this shared mission with vipHomeLink offers 2-10 HBW members more ways to successfully prepare for the unexpected," said 2-10 HBW's Vice President of Product and Corporate Development Jason Gritters. "2-10 HBW is leading the charge by providing our members with proactive solutions to support home management, home maintenance and the homeownership experience in addition to our trusted warranty coverage."

A 2-10 HBW home service plan helps homeowners lower the costs of unexpected breakdowns to important home systems and appliances, such as HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems, as well as major kitchen appliances. Complimentary access to the vipHome.app, which is a leading digital home-care platform, is unique to 2-10 HBW in the home service plan industry.

"We're thrilled to form this alliance with 2-10 HBW because of their dedication to improving the quality of homes and the experience of homeownership," said vipHomeLink Co-Founder and President Geoff Martin. "Our unique mobile solution, combined with 2-10 HBW's trusted national coverage, provides a more comprehensive approach for homeowners looking to protect their homes and budgets against the unanticipated and disruptive events of homeownership."

2-10 HBW is committed to exploring new offerings that have powerful benefits for homeowners. Through the collaboration with vipHomeLink, 2-10 HBW is going the extra mile by providing an extension of solutions and benefits to its members.

About 2-10

Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 HBW family of companies has covered over 6 million homes with their complete line of warranties, system and appliance Home Service Plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 HBW has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 HBW continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10 HBW, please visit 2-10.com.

About vipHomeLink

The vipHome.app is a digital home management solution that helps homeowners maintain, organize, and improve the safety, efficiency, and value of their homes. The Company markets its platform with insurance companies and other corporate partners to drive engagement with homeowners, prevent home insurance claims, and increase retention and referrals. The solution simplifies homeownership, drives better home maintenance, and improves home safety through expert, omnichannel content, tailored home recommendations, and personalized home reminders to members on the platform. vipHomeLink is based in Morristown, New Jersey. viphomelink.com

