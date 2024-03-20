Hodge Compressor, LLC: Hodge Compressor's Virtual Reality 'Showroom' Launches, Transforming Industry Standards

Hodge Compressor is a Pioneering Manufacturer of Rotary Screw Air Compressors

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Hodge Compressor, a pioneering manufacturer of rotary screw air compressors, has officially unveiled its revolutionary new virtual reality product called the VR Showroom. The Hodge VR Showroom is the world's first fully immersive virtual reality demonstration of a rotary screw air compressor.

Virtual Reality Showroom

Hodge Compressor HD Series in VR

The VR Showroom offers a cutting-edge virtual experience, allowing customers to explore Hodge Compressor's product lineup in an immersive and interactive environment. With stunning visualizations and realistic simulations, users can inspect compressors up close, learn about their features, and even simulate installation and maintenance procedures.

"We are excited to introduce our VR Showroom, which represents the next frontier in customer engagement and product demonstration," said Morty Hodge, CEO of Hodge Compressor. "This innovative platform enhances the buying experience and demonstrates our dedication to embracing technology to serve our customers better."

The VR Showroom is available through Hodge Compressor's distributors, and you can schedule a demonstration by visiting www.hodgecompressor.com.

"We believe that the VR Showroom will revolutionize how customers interact with our brand and products," added Hodge. "By leveraging virtual reality technology, we can provide a more immersive and informative experience, ultimately empowering customers to make informed decisions."

In addition to showcasing its product lineup, Hodge Compressor plans to expand the VR Showroom, which will eventually include virtual training modules, instructional videos, and interactive demonstrations, further enhancing its utility for customers and partners.

The launch of the VR Showroom underscores Hodge Compressor's ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By embracing emerging technologies and reimagining the customer experience, Hodge Compressor continues to set new standards of excellence in the industry.

For more information about the VR Showroom and to experience it firsthand, visit Hodge Compressor's website today.

About Hodge Compressor:

Founded in 2020, Hodge Compressor is a manufacturer of rotary screw air compressors based in Atlanta, Georgia. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Hodge Compressor has earned a reputation for excellence in the industry. Through continuous improvement and a dedication to technological advancement, Hodge Compressor remains at the forefront of compressor manufacturing.

Contact Information

Beth Ann Hodges

Marketing Manager

info@hodgecompressor.com

SOURCE: Hodge Compressor

View the original press release on newswire.com.