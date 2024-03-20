Simpay Adds Timothy Toombs to the Executive Sales Leadership Team

Experienced leader to oversee multiple sales & distribution channels.

TREVOSE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / This week, Simpay expanded its Sales Leadership team, with the addition of Timothy Toombs. Mr. Toombs is joining Simpay in its newly created position of Executive Vice President of Sales overseeing both Direct and Indirect sales channels.





An experienced payments professional with over two decades of sales and leadership experience in the payment technology space, Mr. Toombs says, "Since 2004, I've been fortunate to have carried the same sales bag and walked in the same shoes as most sellers. This allows me to truly understand the challenges and opportunities that arise in this industry from the feet on the street level to being responsible for sales channels across the entire United States. I'm thrilled to join Simpay, a company with a clear vision for success, and I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get right to work achieving our company goals."

Chief Sales Officer for Simpay Josh Elsass commented, "Tim's skill set is perfectly aligned with our current and future goals. His ability to develop senior sales leaders and the teams they lead is exemplary. By drawing on his grassroots, in the field, down in the trenches, knowledge of the entire sales process, I believe he will help our organization achieve our lofty sales goals and exceed our expectations."

About Mr. Toombs

Timothy Toombs is a Student of Life and lives in Nashville, Tennessee, with his beautiful bride of 24 years and their three amazing children. He is actively engaged with his community with various organizations and with his church.

About Simpay

Simpay is a Trevose, PA-based Fintech company that provides human capital management services, commercial insurance coverage, integrated payment acceptance, and growth tools for businesses across North America.

Simpay is delivering on its vision to provide our clients with a 360° Total Business Solution, encompassing virtually every stage of a business's life cycle.

Since our very beginnings in 2000, our commitment to simplicity, quality, and transparency has been the basis of everything we do.

For more information, visit www.simpay.net or email Marketing@simpay.net

