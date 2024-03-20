Fusion Wins 2024 Best Place to Work in Omaha Award, Earns Sixth Placement on the List

Omaha-based healthcare company Fusion is named Baird Holm's 2024 Best Place to Work in the Large Employer category.

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Baird Holm announced this week that healthcare company Fusion has won the 2024 Best Places to Work award, placing first in the Large Employer category. This year's win marks Fusion's sixth placement on Baird Holm's Best Places to Work in Omaha list.

Fusion wins Best Places to Work in Omaha

"Winning this is a large source of pride for me and the rest of our company. Fusion works in an industry that has a lot of ups and downs, but the one thing that is always constant is our employees' dedication to making a difference in each other's lives as well as the lives of the healthcare professionals we work with," said Corey Watton, President and CEO. "I've always known that Fusion is the best place to work in Omaha, and it's amazing to see the survey results show that our employees believe that too."

Best Places to Work in Omaha was created in 2003 by Baird Holm LLP and sponsored by the Omaha Chamber. The initiative provides a way to publicly recognize and celebrate local employers who foster an engaged work environment and culture dedicated to organizational success.

Companies who participate in the Best Places to Work in Omaha survey gain insight and honest feedback on how employees feel. This survey provides information on what keeps them motivated and what improvements they would like to see in their workplace. Fusion is dedicated to hearing feedback and adjusting, always working to improve the company culture and employee experience.

Learn more about Fusion and the company's dedication to Refresh Healthcare at workwithfusion.com/our-company.

About Fusion:?

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

