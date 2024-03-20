NWSB Selects Apiture Digital Banking Platform to Fuel Continued Growth

116-year-old community bank to provide consumers and businesses with a modern, seamless digital experience

Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced that NWSB (The New Washington State Bank ) , a community financial institution serving customers in Southern Indiana since 1908, has selected the Apiture Digital Banking Platform to power its online and mobile banking solutions. NWSB will implement Apiture's Consumer Banking, Business Banking, Account Opening, and Data Intelligence solutions to deliver a seamless, innovative experience to its retail and business customers.

In support of its growth objectives, NWSB wanted to streamline its digital banking options by shifting from a multi-vendor strategy to a single platform for online and mobile banking. The Apiture Digital Banking Platform will provide NWSB's customers with seamlessly integrated consumer and business banking solutions that deliver a consistent, fully featured experience as they shift among online, mobile, and in-person channels.

NWSB will further enhance its digital offerings with Apiture's Account Opening solution, enabling customers to open and fund accounts digitally in minutes. Apiture's Data Intelligence tools will help the financial institution drive digital engagement and create tailored campaigns for consumers and businesses.

"As we work to improve the financial lives of those living and working in the communities we serve, NWSB recognizes the importance of giving our customers a cohesive and consistent digital experience," said NWSB Chief Strategy Officer Chris Bottorff. "We view Apiture as the right partner to help us attract new customers and expand our relationship with existing customers with a comprehensive, industry-leading digital banking platform."

"With integrations to more than 200 best-of-breed fintech partners and an API-first approach that enables rapid innovation, the Apiture Digital Banking Platform will empower NWSB to provide the unified, intuitive banking experience today's technologically savvy customers expect," said Chris Babcock, CEO, Apiture. "We are proud to provide NWSB with the solutions it needs to accelerate growth and drive shareholder value."

