NewOrg Management System, Inc.: Southern Colorado Economic Development District Implements NewOrg Platform

Primary benefits include Stakeholder Management/Engagement, Grant Tracking, and Attendance Reporting

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / The Southern Colorado Economic Development District (SCEDD) serves as the bridge between federal, state, and local governments helping cities and counties solve economic development challenges and impact the future regionally.

SCEDD Logo

As an Economic Development District, SCEDD encourages economic development planning and project implementation in urban and rural cities and counties in southern Colorado by opening the door for local communities to access grant and loan funding opportunities, administrative and technical assistance, data and technology resources, and other resources and support.

Regional Focus Areas:

Broadband

Workforce Development

Affordable Housing

Infrastructure

Small Business Development

Small Business Resources

Parks and Recreation

Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS)

"The Southern Colorado Economic Development District works in 13 diverse counties. The NewOrg Platform was the missing piece in our efforts to ensure we meet the needs of our stakeholders." Leslie Mastroianni , Executive Director Southern Colorado Economic Development District

SCEDD's diverse services and stakeholders were being tracked in multiple ways in various locations. It was difficult to get reports and a big-picture view of operations.

By utilizing NewOrg's configurable one-stop data management platform, SCEDD can effectively manage and maintain up-to-date records of their members, daily attendance, systems advocacy assistance, grant administration assistance, and more.

The NewOrg Team has helped SCEDD by:

Establishing processes to document meetings, roadshows and resource fairs.

Enabling reporting on activities and communications with organizations in 13 counties.

Configuring a grant tracking system to effectively record projects and grant applications.

Tracking progress and development of small businesses.

Utilizing email to stay connected with stakeholders and notify them of upcoming events.

Creating a workflow for submission and verification of travel time claims.

Configuring an internal message center to communicate with team members about events/new clients.

Deploying a system that will help SCEDD with service delivery, tracking and future growth.

About SCEDD:

Leslie Mastroianni

Executive Director

Southern Colorado Economic Development District

301 N. Main Street, Suite 306A

Pueblo, CO 81003

USA

leslie@scedd.com

https://www.scedd.com/

About NewOrg Management System, Inc.

NewOrg Management System, Inc. - www.neworg.com/newsroom/

4000 Albemarle St NW (Ste 200)

Washington, DC 20016

NewOrg is a leading software developer providing a cloud-based data management platform for nonprofits and local government/social agencies, with more than 50,000 users in the U.S. & Canada since 2006. Celebrating 15 years of providing complete, 100% customized data management for nonprofit organizations and affiliates, NewOrg's integrated software and service approach ensures that our partners improve efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.

Media Contact

Jared P. Ferguson, PMP

Account Manager

NewOrg Management System, Inc.

866-843-2835 x3

newsroom@neworg.com

Contact Information

John Baker

Partner Relations

jbaker@neworg.com

866-843-2835 ext. 1

Leslie Mastroianni

Executive Director

leslie@scedd.com

SOURCE: NewOrg Management System

View the original press release on newswire.com.