Olive Invest Debuts Principal Protected Outcomes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Olive Invest, the New York-based financial technology company, has launched its Principal Protected Outcomes (PPOs) service, a premier offering poised to turbocharge the growth of fee-only registered investment advisors (RIAs). Debuting as an 'outcomes as a service' platform, the PPOs offer RIAs a powerful tool for client portfolio enhancement, marrying the protective features of structured notes and indexed annuities with greater flexibility, transparency, and ease of use at a lower cost.





With Olive's PPOs, clients directly own underlying fixed income and listed options without a counterparty like banks and insurers. RIAs can also bypass the complexity and cumbersome manual operations traditionally associated with options. This advancement democratizes access to powerful risk management strategies, making them readily available to RIAs keen on providing their clients with specific financial outcomes.

Ben Fulton, Olive's advisory board member and a driving force behind the growth of Invesco's ETF business from $200 million to over $80 billion of assets under management, expressed enthusiasm for the potential of PPOs to empower RIAs: "Olive's PPOs are not just an alternative but a superior approach to structured notes and indexed annuities. They provide the same kind of protection and potential for growth but without the usual drawbacks such as lack of transparency, high fees, and complexity."

Chai Phrompechrut, CFA, CEO and Co-Founder of Olive, highlighted how PPOs streamline the use of options for RIAs: "We've designed our PPOs to be intuitive, removing the barriers that have historically kept RIAs from leveraging options to improve outcomes for clients. Our platform automates the complex aspects of these financial instruments, allowing advisors to focus on creating value for their clients."

For fee-only RIAs, the introduction of PPOs by Olive Invest represents an opportunity to significantly grow their business. By integrating PPOs into their practice, RIAs can offer prospects and clients a compelling alternative to structured notes and indexed annuities. PPOs combine the benefits of these traditional structured products with the added advantages of lower fees, increased transparency, and alignment with a fiduciary model that prioritizes the client's best interests.

Olive Invest is committed to fostering innovation in wealth management, providing RIAs with tools that empower them to achieve the desired client outcomes. The PPOs reflect Olive's dedication to technological advancement and its mission to improve the financial well-being of investors through accessible, institutional-grade investment solutions.

Headquartered in New York, Olive is a financial technology company built by a team of senior investment and technology professionals with over 100 years of combined experience in equities, options, fixed income, private equity, banking, and insurance. The company provides innovative technology that streamlines and automates the processes usually managed by a large team of analysts for structuring and overseeing derivative strategies. Olive is dedicated to enhancing financial outcomes of everyday investors through innovation, supporting the RIA community with solutions that uphold their fiduciary duty to clients.

