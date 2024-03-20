Pacific Avenue Capital Partners: Cameron Ashley Expands Insulation Product Offering and Footprint With Acquisition of Appalachian Insulation Supply

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Pacific Avenue's Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc. ("Cameron Ashley" or the "Company") has announced the acquisition of Appalachian Insulation Supply ("AIS"), a leading distributor of Johns Manville insulation products, including fiberglass, sheathing, spray foam, and accessories. Based in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, AIS operates out of nine strategic warehouses located in high-growth markets throughout the Eastern United States, servicing builders, insulation contractors, and distributors. This acquisition positions Cameron Ashley as a leading insulation distributor in the United States.





"We are thrilled to partner with Cameron Ashley, a trusted heritage brand that is synonymous with high-quality products and services. We are grateful for the immense support we have received from both Pacific Avenue and Cameron Ashley in executing this transaction seamlessly," said Barry Brinser, President of Appalachian Insulation Supply.

"We are pleased to carry on the strong tradition of customer service and supplier relationships that AIS's founder Bill Brinser created," said Cameron Ashley President and CEO Donny DeMarie. "With Cameron Ashley's strong roots in the insulation and distribution industries, this acquisition makes sense, and I feel that Bill would have felt that his company is being placed in capable hands that will continue to honor and grow his legacy. We are extremely grateful to Barry Brinser, Bill's brother, who was instrumental in helping us achieve a successful outcome."

Pacific Avenue acquired Cameron Ashley, formerly known as Guardian Building Products, in April 2018 as a carveout from Guardian Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries. The Company was rebranded to Cameron Ashley Building Products in 2019 to honor its rich history and original operating name.

Under Pacific Avenue's ownership, the Company saw significant transformation through both organic and inorganic growth, including 28 greenfield location additions and five add-on acquisitions over the last five years, evolving into a large specialty building products company with an omnichannel model, dedicated resources, and a strong, experienced management team. AIS represents the fifth add-on acquisition for Cameron Ashley, following the acquisitions of Warrior Building Products in 2019; J&R Products, Inc. and Martin Distributors in 2020; and Reserve Supply of Central New York in 2021. Cameron Ashley continues to create more efficient service areas and build stronger relationships with suppliers with the goal of better servicing their customers. Cameron Ashley will now operate 61 strategically located distribution centers, distributing fiberglass and other insulation products across the United States.

"This acquisition demonstrates Pacific Avenue's commitment to long-term value creation in Cameron Ashley. We are excited to welcome AIS to the Cameron Ashley family. We will continue to invest in Cameron Ashley to ensure we meet the needs of our customers by executing various growth strategies, including opening further greenfield locations, product suite enhancements, and accretive M&A," said Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue.

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience, allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. The members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed over 90 transactions, including over 40 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries throughout their combined careers. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic change while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. Pacific Avenue has more than $1.2 billion of Asset Under Management (AUM). For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

About Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc.

Cameron Ashley is a wholesale distributor of roofing, insulation, gypsum, siding, and other specialty building products. We deliver an industry-leading portfolio of marquee brands to customers in the lumber and building materials industry. Cameron Ashley operates a physical network of more than 60 distribution centers stocking large quantities of building materials locally throughout the United States. We feature a variety of customer-focused delivery options under the same-day or next-day FAST delivery banner. Our relationship-based approach rewards customers with our PLUS® Points loyalty program and FREE merchandising, as well as purchasing and show incentives.

Customers can order 24/7 online through either our customer portal or mobile phone app. Online they will find a complete set of digital tools and resources, including product availability, pricing, previous and pending orders, invoices along with secure payment options, product specifications, warranty information, and more.

To shop online or learn more, please visit cameronashleybp.com.

About Appalachian Insulation Supply, Inc.

Appalachian Insulation Supply, Inc. ("AIS") is a privately held, family-owned corporation based in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. AIS opened for business in 1987, operating from one facility and primarily servicing central Pennsylvania.

Currently, AIS operates from nine locations and services the contiguous United States. AIS has a distinct competitive advantage with its affiliate transportation company, with more than 80 trucks, that allows for customer service that is unmatched in the industry. AIS is a full-line master distributor of residential and commercial insulation and accessories. AIS partners with the biggest names in the insulation business and has over 800,000 square feet of combined inventory at all times. Combined with a sales team that together has industry experience of over 100 years, AIS will be able to assist customers with any insulation needs quickly and efficiently.

To learn more please visit ais1.us/.

