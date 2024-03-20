Development of next-generation sequencing companion diagnostics (CDx)

Goal is to help increase patient access to Bayer's precision cancer therapies by offering decentralized genomic testing and rapid turnaround time

Bayer AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. today announced to develop next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based companion diagnostic assays (CDx) together. These will help identify patients who may benefit from Bayer's growing portfolio of precision cancer therapies by offering decentralized genomic testing and rapid turnaround time.

The CDx will be developed using Thermo Fisher's Oncomine Dx Express Test* on the Ion Torrent Genexus Dx System*, a fully integrated NGS platform that can deliver results on a patient's tumor or liquid biopsy sample in as little as 24 hours.

"We are committed to developing new treatment options for patients with unmet medical needs, reducing exposure to treatments that are not as likely to provide benefit or can spare them unnecessary side effects," said Christine Roth, Member of the Executive Committee of Bayer's Pharmaceuticals Division and Head of the Oncology Strategic Business Unit at Bayer. "The collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific perfectly complements Bayer's precision medicine strategy and fits our ambition to further advance the field of genomic testing and personalized treatment in Oncology, providing the right treatment to the right patient at the right time."

"We are committed to providing simple and fast next-generation sequencing-based solutions using tumor and liquid biopsy samples that support future access to targeted therapies, thereby helping to improve patient outcomes," said Garret Hampton, president of clinical next-generation sequencing and oncology at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The combination of our experience in developing distributable CDx tests with the game-changing turnaround time offered by our Genexus Dx System, allows clinical teams to quickly gather results to better understand the impact of these therapies. Pairing this with Bayer's growing precision oncology portfolio, we are well-positioned for the potential to help ensure that eligible patients can be quickly matched with the right treatment."

Financial terms of the cooperation were not disclosed.

*The Genexus Dx instrument and the Oncomine Dx Express Test are currently CE-IVD and are only available in countries that accept the CE mark.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, "Health for all, Hunger for none," the company's products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com

https://pharma.bayer.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conformthem to future events or developments.

