EcoVadis IQ Plus Solution Recognized for Innovative Approach to Risk Management for Sustainable Procurement Compliance

EcoVadis, the leading provider of business sustainability ratings, today announced it was named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

EcoVadis was selected in the enterprise category for its contributions to the business sustainability industry in the past 12 months including enhancements to its predictive intelligence solution IQ Plus. Companies require more intelligence and due diligence capabilities to help them efficiently comply with an evolving regulatory and risk landscape. IQ Plus addresses this need for nearly 1,000 enterprise customers by providing them with immediate, broad visibility of ESG risks and opportunities across their supply base.

IQ Plus is a core product in the EcoVadis Sustainability Intelligence Suite. It allows companies to map and monitor risks and opportunities across the entire value chain and identify priority partners to be rated. IQ Plus' artificial and data mining capabilities give companies 10X the visibility into ESG-related risks in their supply chain versus traditional engagement programs.

This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

"Our vision is a global marketplace where sustainability intelligence influences every business decision. We strive to realize that by delivering globally recognized sustainability ratings and insights, enabling all companies to reduce risk, drive improvement and accelerate positive impact on the planet and society," said Pierre-Francois Thaler, co-founder and co-CEO of EcoVadis. "Our enhancements to IQ Plus address the transparency requirements of growing global supply chain laws such as LkSG, French Duty of Care, the upcoming EU Directive on Due Diligence and more. This recognition from Fast Company validates our work to help organizations with their compliance and ESG measures so they can accelerate their journey and play a leading role in the sustainability transition."

Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

EcoVadis joins the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, Taco Bell, and more on this year's Most Innovative Companies list. In 2023, EcoVadis received a Top Product of the Year Award from Environment Energy Leader for its Carbon Action Manager (formerly named Carbon Action Module) and won the Best ESG Advisory category for service providers in the 2023 Private Equity Wire European Awards.

To learn more about how EcoVadis IQ Plus helps organizations better understand their sustainability risks and opportunities, visit https://ecovadis.com/solutions/iq/.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. With global, trusted and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 220 industries in 180 countries. Leaders like Johnson Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, LVMH, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among 130,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on: ecovadis.com, X or LinkedIn.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

