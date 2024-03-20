Lance Levy assumes a Strategic Advisor role to continue to support Capco and Wipro's overall Consulting strategy

Wipro (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced that Anne-Marie ("Annie") Rowland has been appointed to the role of Capco's Chief Executive Officer. Rowland is currently Managing Partner of Capco's business in the United Kingdom and Ireland and a member of Capco's Global Leadership Team. She will take on the CEO role effective April 1, 2024.

As CEO of Capco, Rowland will report to Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte and will become a member of Wipro's Executive Committee (WEC).

Lance Levy, who has led Capco as CEO for close to a decade, will take on a new role as Strategic Advisor and continue to support Capco's strategic direction and Wipro's overall Consulting strategy.

"Lance has provided unmatched leadership to Capco for over a decade. Under his guidance, Capco has differentiated itself as an industry-leading full-service transformation consultancy, and become a key growth pillar for Wipro," said Delaporte. "I'm glad to announce Lance's continued support as Strategic Advisor, helping Annie and Capco's business through a carefully planned transition. Annie has a deep understanding of Capco, our clients, teams, and the Consulting industry. I'm proud to welcome Annie to lead Capco into the future, to its next phase of growth."

Rowland joined Capco 14 years ago and has deep Consulting expertise in business change management, innovation, and transformation.

Since joining Capco, Rowland has played a pivotal role in the growth of Capco's business through a series of executive roles, having served on the Capco Global Leadership Team for several years in a number of capacities, including as Global Head of Capco's Consulting and Transformation practice, Global Client Partner for a number of large financial institutions, Executive Sponsor of Women@Capco and most recently as the Managing Partner for Capco's UK and Ireland business. Rowland was recognized by Consulting Magazine for the Global Women Leaders in Consulting Award in 2021.

Commenting on the appointment, Lance Levy, Capco's current Chief Executive Officer, said, "Capco is an incredibly special business, and I am honored to have led the company, and very grateful to all of those who have played such an important part in the company's founding and growth, and especially our people, who work tirelessly in fulfilling our commitment to innovation and transformational outcomes for our clients.

"I am incredibly proud of all we have achieved together, and we have continued to raise the bar in terms of our creativity, focus on innovation, domain expertise and the solutions that we have provided to our clients. I have seen at first hand Annie's huge contribution to the success of our business and the satisfaction of our clients, and I know under her leadership we are opening a new chapter in Capco's growth story. I look forward to continuing to work closely with both Annie and Thierry in my new role as Strategic Advisor."

Capco, acquired by Wipro in 2021, has been a trusted client advisor and industry player for over 25 years, evolving from a niche service provider to become the world's largest, independent, financial services management consultancy. Capco combines deep domain expertise, a disruptive mindset, and a proven track record of delivering lasting value to solve clients' most complex transformational challenges.

"I am delighted about the opportunity to lead Capco into the next phase of its journey," said Annie Rowland, Capco's incoming Chief Executive Officer. "As a long-time Capco veteran, I am committed to preserving all that makes Capco special: our client relationships, our unique and authentic culture, and our focus on innovation and creativity.

"Our clients' needs are changing at pace as they look to meet the challenges and opportunities presented by emerging technology and evolving business landscapes. Together, Capco and Wipro are a winning combination that delivers the deep expertise, focus and scale required to ensure our clients' future success. I am delighted to be taking the helm of such a remarkable company, and I want to thank Lance for his exceptional leadership and guidance over the years, and I know we will continue to work closely together as he moves forward in his new role."

About Wipro

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 240,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

About Capco

Capco, a Wipro company, is a global technology and management consultancy focused on the financial services and energy industries. Capco operates at the intersection of business and technology by combining innovative thinking with unrivalled industry knowledge to fast-track digital initiatives for banking and payments, capital markets, wealth and asset management, insurance, and the energy sector. Capco's cutting-edge ingenuity is brought to life through its award-winning Be Yourself At Work culture and diverse talent. To learn more, visit www.capco.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

