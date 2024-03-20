The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth: Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth Named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

Mastercard

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / We are incredibly proud that the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth has been named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Corporate Social Responsibility category. We are grateful to everyone at Mastercard who has brought our "Doing Well by Doing Good" philosophy to life. This award is a testament to our company-wide commitment to driving equitable and sustainable economic growth and champion financial inclusion and health.

About the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth advances equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world. The Center leverages Mastercard's core assets and competencies, including data insights, expertise, and technology, while administering the philanthropic Mastercard Impact Fund, to produce independent research, scale global programs and empower a community of thinkers, leaders and doers on the front lines of inclusive growth. For more information and to receive its latest insights, follow the Center on LinkedIn and subscribe to its newsletter.

