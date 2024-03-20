XDEFI, a pioneering multichain cryptocurrency wallet, today announced that it has been selected by leading cryptocurrency exchange AscendEX as its Web3 wallet partner.

The partnership will enable AscendEX's more than one million registered users to access decentralised applications and assets spanning 200+ blockchains, seamlessly and securely. In addition, AscendEX users who download the wallet will be eligible for airdrops in $XDEFI tokens alongside other token airdrops.

The XDEFI multichain cryptocurrency wallet, with over 230,000 active users, supports more blockchains than any wallet in the world, including Ethereum, Bitcoin, THORChain, Cosmos, Solana, TRON and many more.

Emile Dubié, CEO of XDEFI, said: "Self-custody wallets and exchanges are complementary tools. We anticipate that people will increasingly navigate between both interfaces as crypto continues to gain mainstream adoption. This partnership marks a critical step forward in enhancing the experience for both AscendEX and XDEFI users. We are excited to work with George and the AscendEX team on this groundbreaking initiative."

George Cao, Founder and CEO of AscendEX, said: "We work tirelessly to drive value and create new opportunities for AscendEX users. We are proud to partner with XDEFI, a major independent multichain wallet, to further open up the world of opportunities in Web3 for our users."

About AscendEX

Launched in 2018, AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange, servicing retail and institutional clients globally, through its comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and more.

About XDEFI

XDEFI is a pioneering multichain cryptocurrency wallet with 230,000+ active users. XDEFI users have access to every application, asset and NFT across major blockchain ecosystems such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, THORChain, Cosmos, Solana and NEAR. In the six months to March 12th 2024, more than USD 220 million in swap volume was processed via XDEFI swaps. www.xdefi.io

