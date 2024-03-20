

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA selected 10 small research satellites across eight U.S. states to fly to the International Space Station as part of the agency's efforts to expand education and science opportunities, support technology advancement, and provide for workforce development.



These small satellites, called CubeSats, use a standard size and form measured in units. CubeSats encourage greater collaboration across government, industry, and academia because they are modular and inexpensive to build and launch. The small satellites allow for rapid development and provide a cost-effective means for science investigations and technology demonstrations in space.



This year's selections include the first project from Delaware, three from minority serving institutions, and a submission from a K-12 school. New participants include the University of Delaware; Oakwood School in California; California State University, Long Beach; California State Polytechnic University, Pomona; and the University of Chicago.



The CubeSat missions, selected under NASA's CubeSat Launch Initiative (CSLI), are currently planned to launch between 2025 and 2028.



