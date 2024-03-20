

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - NASA annnounced that the U.S. space agency and the German Space Agency at DLR (German Aerospace Center) have agreed to jointly build, launch, and operate a pair of spacecraft that will yield insights into how Earth's water, ice, and land masses are shifting by measuring monthly changes in the planet's gravity field.



Tracking large-scale mass changes - showing when and where water moves within and between the atmosphere, oceans, underground aquifers, and ice sheets - provides a view into Earth's water cycle, including changes in response to drivers like climate change.



With the international agreement signed in late 2023, the Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment-Continuity (GRACE-C) mission will extend a nearly 25-year legacy that began with the 2002 launch of the GRACE mission.



The data from the GRACE missions is considered key information in characterizing Earth's climate. Those measurements, together with other information and computer models, are regularly used for drought assessment and forecasting, water-use planning for agriculture, and understanding the drivers of sea level rise, such as how much ice the world's ice sheets are losing.



