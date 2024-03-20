Castle Connolly Releases Accolades for 2024

Inaugural list recognizes health systems, hospitals and physician practices

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Castle Connolly today announced the release of 2024 Castle Connolly Accolades. Castle Connolly Accolades recognize health systems, hospitals, and physician practices which provide an outstanding level of high-quality healthcare through their top-ranked Castle Connolly Top Doctors.

These new awards are presented based on the number of Top Doctors at a given institution, with consideration given to the institution type, location, and area of specialty. Castle Connolly Accolades recognize institutions that have the most Top Doctors nationally, in each state, and in major metropolitan areas. Accolades are also awarded to institutions with the most Top Doctors in a specific service line or medical specialty, including Cancer Care, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Heart & Vascular Care, Neurological Surgery, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedic Care, Pediatric Care, Plastic Surgery, Primary Care, Reproductive Medicine, Surgery Care, Urology, and Women's Health.

"We introduced Castle Connolly Accolades this year to recognize multiple institutions - ranging from health systems providing comprehensive care to an entire region, to community-based physician practices excelling in specific and specialized care," says Steve Leibforth, Castle Connolly's Managing Director. "These institutions all employ exceptional physicians, who have been recognized as Castle Connolly Top Doctors, ensuring the highest quality care for their patients."

"Northwell Health is extremely proud to be recognized by Castle Connolly as #1 in Orthopaedics both nationally and in the state of New York," says Dr. Nicholas Sgaglione, Chair of Northwell Health's Department of Orthopedic Surgery and Senior Vice President & Executive Director at Northwell Health's Orthopaedic Institute. "This accolade is a testament to our team of orthopaedic experts who provide exceptional, comprehensive care, and we place a high value on this recognition from a trusted source like Castle Connolly."

About Castle Connolly

With over 30 years' experience researching, reviewing and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly is a trusted and credible source. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Medical Research found that across several specialties evidence indicates that Castle Connolly's peer-reviewed directory is methodologically more reliable than sites that just relied on patient reviews when it came to identifying quality care. Our mission is to help people find the best healthcare by connecting patients with best-in-class healthcare providers. For more information, visit https://www.castleconnolly.com.

About Everyday Health Group

The Everyday Health Group is a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracting an engaged audience of over 81 million health consumers and over 890,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness digital properties. Our mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information, data and analytics. We empower healthcare providers and consumers with trusted content and services delivered through the Everyday Health Group's world-class brands. Everyday Health Group is a division of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD).

