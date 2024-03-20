T-Mobile Un-Carrier All-Star Spotlight: Dr. Jie Hui

Part of a series looking at five T-Mobile women of 5G - tech standouts who are creating a promising future for wireless connectivity.

Dr. Jie Hui

Head of Digital Innovation Lab (InLab) at T-Mobile

Dr. Jie Hui has 20 years of experience in tech innovation, mobile devices, technology product development, infrastructure engineering and big data analytics that have helped T-Mobile generate more than $200 million in business impact. Since joining the Un-carrier 14 years ago, she's secured 39 U.S. patents (and 11 pending!) for her work on innovative technologies and methods, which she proudly displays as part of a patent shrine in her office.

As one of the company's most innovative leaders, Jie has been on the forefront of T-Mobile's exploration of generative AI.

Beyond her impressive technical accomplishments, Jie is a fierce advocate for diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. She actively mentors and supports aspiring professionals, especially women, empowering them to break barriers and conquer the world of technology.

"I used to be self-conscious that I may be the only female in the room, but now I don't see gender as much as I see peers all seeking the same goal," says Jie. "What I want to teach young engineers and technologists is if you have an idea in your mind that you believe in and are passionate about, then drive toward that goal. People will feel that energy and follow. If you feel shy because you think you're smaller as a woman, people will feel that. You have to do the work internally first and I believe that women supporting women has a lot to do with helping begin that work."

Ultimately, Jie wants to bring magic to people through technological innovations that help make people's lives more enjoyable, richer and fuller.

