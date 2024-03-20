3M Launches Its 2023 DEI Report

Originally published on 3M News Center

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / At 3M, we believe a diverse and inclusive workforce fuels innovation, drives growth, and enriches the communities and markets we serve. And we hold ourselves accountable to meaningful impact within and outside the walls of 3M through our diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) commitments.

To learn about the progress we made in 2023, view the DEI report.

We are proud of what our people and partners helped 3M achieve in 2023:

Advancing total representation of women in the workforce and maintaining 100% gender pay equity in our global regions.

Continuing to invest in our communities through our commitments to STEM and skilled trade learning experiences and Racial Equity Community investments.

Progressing our impact in business practices, such as through our first Environmental Justice summit, continued Business Group engagement in equity practices, and social justice advocacy with and through government partners.

You can find more great stories and details of our progress within the full report.





