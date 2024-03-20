Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Alligator Bioscience AB

With effect from March 21, 2024, the subscription units in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 02, 2024. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: ATORX UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021629581 Order book ID: 328735 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 21, 2024, the paid subscription units in Alligator Bioscience AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 25, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ATORX BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021629599 Order book ID: 328723 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB